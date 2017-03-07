Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Are All Smiles on Instagram After Week Apart

Finally back together after the longest week ever and wouldn’t you know it, my lovey has a shirt that speaks to me so perfectly. I love you so much honey. You know what ruby, we love you too, you just love laying and wiggling right into the middle of us😊😘 A post shared by (@mrtankcook) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook can’t stay apart for long!

The duo looked as happy as ever in a new Instagram photo Cook shared Monday, writing that he was finally reunited with his love after the “longest week ever.”

Cook used the social media platform to share a sweet photo of himself and Cuoco cuddling up with the actress’ pup, Ruby, with both Cuoco and Cook making kissy faces for the camera.

“Finally back together after the longest week ever and wouldn’t you know it, my lovey has a shirt that speaks to me so perfectly,” Cook wrote of Cuoco, who sported a “TED Talk Dirty to Me” tee in the snap. “I love you so much honey. You know what ruby, we love you too, you just love laying and wiggling right into the middle of us.”

The pair also documented their day on their Instagram stories, showing off their cooking skills as they prepared dinner.

“A couple of cooks,” Cuoco wrote of the finished product.

