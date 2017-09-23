Kailyn Lowry Confirms She’s Dating a Woman

Kailyn Lowry has confirmed she is dating her female friend Dom after fans began speculating that their relationship was more than friendly.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member broke the news when a friend sent her a screenshot of Dom saying her friend was “so damn hot.” Lowry replied saying “That’s my girlfriend.”

Dom then quoted that reply and said, “They gotta stop calling me your friend.”

😘 They gotta stop calling me just your friend smh https://t.co/0C4oJKvGpb — DP (@dp_one_four) September 22, 2017

Lowry also told fans that Dom’s nickname is “Daddy Dom” around her children.

What?? Lmaoooo try again. We call her daddy dom allllllll the time. — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) September 22, 2017

The MTV personality had recently told outlets that she wasn’t dating anyone, but it appears that wasn’t the full truth. It’s unclear how long the two have been together, but Dom has been spotted on Lowry’s social media account a lot recently.

While Lowry has not openly dated a woman since she started on reality TV, she had alluded to being bisexual in the past.

“Do I have to be gay or straight?” she tweeted in June 2016. “Can’t I just love people?”

Do I have to be gay or straight? Can’t I just love people? — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) June 7, 2016

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. EST.

