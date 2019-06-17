Kacey Musgraves Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend Ruston Kelly on Christmas Morning

I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say “you just know”. A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:16am PST

Well it is certainly a very happy holiday for country star Kacey Musgraves! The ‘Follow Your Arrow’ country crooner announced on Christmas morning that she said “Hell yes” when her love, Ruston Kelly, proposed.

Kelly popped the very imporant question at Musgraves’ childhood home in Golden, Texas and the over-the-moon singer captioned the ring pic, “Last night the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home … in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

I NEVER KNEW LOVE COULD BE THIS FUN (Photos by @kellychristinesutton, of course!) A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:19am PST

