Justin Timberlake’s Thirsty Comment on Jessica Biel’s Photo Has Fans Blushing

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been married for seven years, and things are clearly going strong with the couple, judging by Timberlake’s latest Instagram comment to his wife. On Wednesday, Biel shared a snap of herself in costume for a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with the actress decked out in full ’80s gear including a denim dress, large red belt, curly hair and giant glasses.

“[Jimmy] sent me back to the 80s tonight and honestly? Didn’t hate it. Watch us TRY and keep a straight face on [Tonight Show]!!!” Biel’s caption read.

Timberlake clearly appreciated the getup, commenting, “Uh…bring this outfit home and… [heart eyes emoji].”

Fans couldn’t help but raise their eyebrows at the suggestive comment, with one responding to the singer and writing, “[Oh my God]!”

“Spit that game, JT,” commented another, while a third proclaimed, “yaaaassss I love awesome weird parents lol!”

Someone else joked about Timberlake’s infamous denim ensemble with Britney Spears, writing, “you have a denim outfit to match.” Another added, “we all know you have a thing for denim.”

During her apperance on The Tonight Show, Fallon presented Biel with a 1999 clip of the actress revealing that she wasn’t an *NSYNC fan.

“To be honest, I don’t really listen,” she said. “I mean, I know of them, of course. And I’ve heard of them, and I’ve heard the music. But I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, cool, I guess.”

Biel ultimately married the band’s most prominent member in 2012, and the couple welcomed 4-year-old son Silas in 2015. While the famous couple typically chooses not to share photos of their son, Biel has been sharing a few funny stories while on a press tour for her new Facebook Watch series, Limetown.

During a stop by Late Night With Seth Meyers, Biel recalled taking Silas skiing, revealing that he wasn’t exactly fond of the sport.

“We tried I think too early,” she told Meyers.

“I’ve seen videos of 2 1/2-year-olds enjoying…” the host replied, with Biel noting, “So have I. Not my kid.”

“He was just like, ‘What, what, what is this?’ And then you put the skis on and he was like, ‘Really? Seriously? I can’t even move in this giant…I’m covered in down,’” she recalled. “He was not excited about it.”

“I do feel like if you have a bad first experience with something, that will set you back a decade,” Meyers mused.

“Yeah, I’m worried,” Biel said.

