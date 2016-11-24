Justin Timberlake Regrets That Double Denim Outfit He Wore With Britney Spears at AMAs 2001

Justin Timberlake is owning up to his poor taste in clothing when he accompanied his then girlfriend Britney Spears down the carpet 15 years ago at the 2001 American Music Awards in matching double denim outfits. The couple was just 19 years old.

When asked on the Australian talk show The Project, “What have you learned about the industry that you didn’t know when you were in ‘NSync that you know now?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Timberlake replied, “If you wear denim-on-denim, it will get documented. You know what, I don’t think I could even bring that back,” adding, “I’m going to go out on a limb and say if it’s worn properly, denim-on-denim could be [brought back].”

When referring to his former boyband group, ‘NSYNC he said, “Did you see the outfits we wore? It was such a crazy time and the world was different, the music industry was different. It was just a different time.”

We agree Justin and we love your style today!