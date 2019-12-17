Justin Timberlake Leaves Flirty Comment on Wife Jessica Biel’s New Instagram Post Following Alisha Wainwright Drama

After showcasing a little PDA with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in the Big Easy last month, Justin Timberlake is showering his wife, Jessica Biel, with love. After the actress took to Instagram on Monday with her second post since the drama broke, Timberlake joined the crowd of fans in the comments section to publicly state his love.

“Need gift ideas for the yogi in your life??” Biel captioned the post, a paid advertisement for Gaiam yoga products. “I thought you might. My [Gaiam] gift guide is up on Amazon.”

Among the dozens of comments was Timberlake, who responded to the post with two heart emojis sandwiching a heart-eyed emoji.

Unfortunately, the public confession of love did not settle well with some fans, who dubbed the move “desperate.”

“[Justin Timberlake] you’re so desperate,” one person wrote in response. “Ahahahahahaha comments and emojis aren’t gonna help you now! Go cry a river!”

“I am only here to read the comments on Timberlake’s response,” another commented, adding the popcorn emoji.

“She deserves to be LOVED!! She deserves to be RESPECTED!!! She deserves better than you!” a third added alongside rat and snake emojis.

Timberlake, as well as his eight-year marriage to Biel, have been shrouded in drama ever since he was photographed at the Old Absinthe House in New Orleans with Wainwright during a little time off set. The two were seen holding hands beneath the table, with Wainwright resting one of her hands on Timberlake’s thigh. Video also showed Timberlake draping his arm around his co-star.

As rumors swirled regarding possible infidelity on his part, Timberlake eventually addressed the scandal in an early December public apology.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote in part. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Biel has yet to publicly address the drama, despite her return to Instagram. Following her first post back on Dec. 12, many fans took notice of her missing wedding ring, which was also absent in Monday’s post, though a little digging showed that the posts were actually filmed months before the drama ever sparked.