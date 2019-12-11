Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Relationship Update Amid Alisha Wainwright Drama

A new report claims that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are “not in a great place” following the Alisha Wainwright scandal. A source close to the couple told Life & Style that they are not on great terms, in spite of Timberlake’s public apology. Timberlake is reportedly taking drastic measures to fix things.

Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Wainwright while filming in New Orleans last month. They were out with the rest of the cast and crew, drinking and partying on a private balcony.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They were caught on video briefly holding hands as Wainwright and others tried to pull Timberlake up from his seat, where he sat with many drinks in front of him. In his apology, Timberlake noted that he had “drank way too much that night,” and the source said that is the part of his behavior he is trying to correct.

The insider said that Timberlake has “promised” Biel he will “give up drinking” altogether. They noted that his headaches are far from over since he apologized on Instagram.

“Justin’s got to continue to film this movie with Alisha, but their indiscretion has become the focus of everyone’s attention. It’s a distraction,” they said. “Everyone on set is very aware of what went down, and there’s a weird atmosphere.”

Timberlake addressed his public apology to Biel herself when he posted it last week. To some, this indicated that Biel was deeply upset by the rumors, although others thought it was more for the fans that were upset by his indiscretion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 4, 2019 at 5:05pm PST

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting people I love,” he wrote. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

Timberlake finished his apology by reminding fans that he and Wainwright are working on a movie, but some were not pleased by the plug.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer,” he wrote. “Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”



Palmer is still filming in spite of the controversy. There is no release date for the movie yet.