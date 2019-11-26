Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reportedly ‘Love Each Other Dearly’ Amid Alisha Wainwright Controversy

Timberlake and Jessica Biel still “love each other dearly” amid increased drama surrounding their relationship after the actor was spotted holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight just days after the actor and Wainwright were photographed getting cozy in New Orleans, a source attempted to set the record straight about Timberlake’s marriage.

“Jessica and Justin love each other dearly,” the source told the outlet. “They want nothing more than to stay together.”

“Even though Justin works and travels a great deal and he is so much in the public eye, both [Jessica and Justin] are wonderfully dedicated parents who both have careers, which can present some challenges,” the source added.

Timberlake and Biel’s relationship has been under the microscope after the actor this weekend was spotted cozying it up in New Orleans. Photographed by paparazzi on the set of their new movie Palmer, the duo were later seen holding hands at a bar in photos published by The Sun.

According to sources who spoke to the outlet, Timberlake and Wainwright were “chatting and drinking” at the bar around midnight.”

In the photos, Timberlake could be seen sitting alongside the 30-year-old actress on the balcony of The Absinthe House, the co-stars holding hands under the table. A second photograph showed Wainwright’s hand on his leg. Timberlake was also spotted without his wedding ring, though that could be due to filming for the film.

Video from the outing showed Timberlake placing his arm around the actress’ waist with an eyewitness sharing that he had been drinking heavily, and leaned on a wall for support.

The outing, according to a separate source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, was “harmless,” and Wainwright’s representative in a statement claimed that “there is no validity to the speculation” regarding her relationship with Timberlake.

Parents to 4-year-old son Silas, Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in 2012. The couple has a pre-nup that reportedly includes a lifestyle clause that would require Timberlake to pay $500,000 in the case that he cheats on her.

At this time, neither Timberlake nor Biel have publicly commented on the incident, though Biel “appeared to be in a chill mood” while she was out and about just hours after the photographs were published.

Timberlake has since returned to work on Palmer, a film in which he portrays a former football star who heads back to his hometown after serving time in prison.