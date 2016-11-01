Justin Theroux Clarifies He’s ‘Not Shading Anyone’ After Instagram Post Appears to Diss Brad Pitt

(Photo: Twitter / @AlliedIMDetroit)

Justin Theroux has clarified his comments after an Instagram post he shared was taken by many to be a dig at Brad Pitt, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The actor shared a photo Saturday of an art piece by graffiti artist Nick Flatt, which features a woman putting her middle finger in her mouth surrounded by colorful sayings like “f**k cocaine, “f**k haters” and “f**k politics.” The mural also appears to include the words “f**k Brad Pitt,” written in pink towards the right of the image.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans quickly assumed that this meant Theroux was making a dig at Pitt with the image. Theroux is currently married to Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Pitt for five years before the pair divorced in 2005 and Pitt wed Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce from the actor in September.

Theroux later edited the post to note that he was not “shading” anyone.

“And NO this post is not ‘shading’ anyone because I’m not 11 years old, I mean, seriously,” he noted in a hashtag, before jokingly adding, “#okaymaybepickles.”

#currentelectionmood #berlin #graffiti #fuckingnickflatt #andNOthispostisNOT’shading’anyonebecauseimnotelevemyearsoldimeanseriously #okaymaybepickles A photo posted by @justintheroux on Oct 29, 2016 at 10:25am PDT

The actor had previously comments on Pitt and Jolie’s divorce, telling Business Insider that he was sympathetic towards the pair’s six children.

“As a child of divorce, all I can say is that’s terrible news for those children, and that’s all you can really say,” Theroux said. “It’s boring to sort of comment on anything else. People are having a bad time — that’s horrible.”