Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Tour Home Where Demi Lovato Overdosed While House Hunting

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are house hunting, and they reportedly have their eyes on Demi Lovato’s $8.995 million Hollywood Hills, California home.

The couple, who are reportedly officially married, were spotted in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 17 as they continue their search for a new place to hunker down, and even took a tour of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s home, where she overdosed in July, according to PEOPLE.

The 5,564 square-foot home, put on the market by Lovato in September following her hospitalization, boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms, an upper club level, and converted garage for entertaining guests. Zillow describes the gated property as “located on a quiet road above the Chateau Marmont” with views “from downtown to the Pacific Ocean.”

The home, originally listed with a price tag of $9.495 million, also features outdoor perks like a grill, pool and gazebo, as well as marble counter tops in the kitchen, walk-in closets in the master suite, a sitting room, a bar, media room, and “sky lounge terrace.”

The home was put on the market after it became the location where Lovato suffered an overdose, which led to a weeks-long stay in the hospital. She has since entered rehab to continue her path to sobriety, with a source revealing that the singer chose to put the house up for sale in an effort to put “the past behind her.”

Although there is no word yet if Bieber and Baldwin made an offer on the home, the couple’s hunt for a new pad comes as they seemingly confirmed their marriage to a fan while dining at Joan’s on Third in Studio City on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

“I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes!” Nona Melkoni, who said that she dined next to the newlyweds at the restaurant, said.

The couple’s whirlwind relationship picked back up in June following their split in 2017 after a year of dating. In June, they took their relationship to the next level when Bieber dropped to one knee while they were vacationing in the Bahamas.

Although it was initially reported that the young couple was not in a rush to wed and were taking their time tentatively planning their ceremony, several outlets reported in September that the couple had quietly wed at a New York City courthouse, news that Baldwin’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, seemingly confirmed that same month.