Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Finally Set Wedding Date

Just under one year after they secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly set an official wedding date. TMZ reports that the couple is planning to marry on Sept. 30 in South Carolina, with the outlet sharing a glimpse of the duo’s comic-themed save the dates. The two were seen last week in Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, possibly scouting locations for their bash.

“We are honored to have you on this special day,” the card reads alongside an illustration of the couple’s faces that reads “Save the Date! Hailey and Justin.”

This is the fourth time Bieber and Baldwin have sent out save the dates, and a formal invitation will follow for their family and friends. Sources added that A-list party planner Mindy Weiss is working on the bash, and PEOPLE reported that Baldwin is working with a wedding planner, presumably Weiss, on the event.

“They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited,” a source said. “They are very happy about their married life together.”

Bieber and Baldwin became engaged in July 2018 and wed that September. They originally scheduled their official wedding for earlier this year, but ultimately scrapped the plans in order for Bieber to focus on receiving treatment for his mental health.

“I got really depressed on tour,” the singer told Vogue earlier this year. “I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time.”

“Been struggling a lot,” he added in a March Instagram caption. “Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..”

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the singer’s depression has “nothing to do” with his wife.

“It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally,” the source said. “He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon.”

“Justin seems down and tired,” they added. “He has been struggling a bit.”

