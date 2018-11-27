Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Live in Another Country Full Time Now

Now that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are married, the duo has taken the plunge and gone international, with a source telling Us Weekly that the couple is living in Ontario, Canada full-time.

“Hailey and Justin are living in Waterloo, Ontario, full-time now. That’s their home base,” the source said. “Justin has a huge home up there — 9,000 square feet, 1,000 acres, on a lake. He loves it up there and so does Hailey.”

The insider also dished on the newlyweds’ Thanksgiving celebration, sharing that the couple was joined by Bieber’s parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette, Baldwin’s father, Stephen Baldwin, some of Baldwin’s cousins and her best friend.

“Hailey did cook, but they all chipped in,” the source said.

As fans know, Bieber hails from Ontario, and has always maintained a residence in the Great White North, so it only makes sense that he and Baldwin would maintain a life there. It’s also possible that the duo headed to Ontario to get away from the constant attention of paparazzi they encounter pretty much everywhere else.

While kids aren’t currently on the horizon for the famous pair, the insider shared that when the time does come, Bieber and Baldwin want to raise their brood in Canada.

“They’re very much in love. They get along so well,” the source said. “She’s not pregnant right now. But it’s going to happen. They want to raise their family up there [in Canada].”

It was being reported for weeks that Bieber and Baldwin had officially tied the knot after getting engaged in July, and the singer officially confirmed the news with an Instagram post on Nov. 15 in which he called Baldwin his “wife.”

“My wife is awesome,” he wrote next to a paparazzi shot of the duo holding hands while out walking together.

Baldwin has also made her marriage Instagram official, changing her handle from @haileybaldwin to @haileybieber.

The day after Thanksgiving, Bieber reflected on his union in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of trees in the winter along with a reflective caption.

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” he began. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney