Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Flaunt Their Wedding Bands for First Time

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 in a courthouse ceremony in New York City, and the couple is reportedly still planning on following up their nuptials with a large celebration with friends and family.

Now, around eight months after getting married, the couple has seemingly debuted their wedding bands, with the duo casually showing off their matching jewelry for the first time this week.

Bieber’s made an appearance in his May 30 Instagram post, which features the singer standing near a blank white wall with his head in his left hand, which is adorned with a silver band.

Meanwhile, his wife was seen in West Hollywood on Monday, June 3, with a simple silver band stacked next to her massive engagement ring.

PEOPLE shares that the couple was seen shopping at Cartier over Memorial Day weekend, which may have been where they picked up their new accessories.

Bieber and Baldwin’s official wedding was previously scheduled for earlier this year but was reportedly put on hold in order for Bieber to focus on his mental health.

“Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready,” a source said. “The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

The insider shared that the 25-year-old began seeking treatment for depression in February and is now doing “much better.”

“It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks,” the source said. “He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.”

Bieber initially proposed to Baldwin in July 2018 during a trip to the Bahamas, presenting her with an elongated oval diamond between six and 10 carats sitting on a slim band accented with even more stones.

Bieber previously confirmed on Twitter that New York City-based jeweler Solow & Co. was responsible for his wife’s stunning sparkler, and Solow told PEOPLE that Bieber wanted to ring that would accentuate Baldwin’s “beautifully-shaped hands.”

“Justin did have a hand in selecting the diamond because I sent videos to his team,” the jeweler shared. “I know him through [his manager] Scooter Braun. When it came time to find a ring, Justin asked Scooter and said, ‘I’m ready to pop the question’ and he said, ‘There is only one place to go, ask Jack.’”

“In the end, Justin wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully-shaped hands,” he continued. “We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace. Look at her hands — she’s exquisite.”

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney