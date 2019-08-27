Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Expand Their Family With New Kitten

Ahead of their upcoming wedding, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have added a new member to their family, adopting a new kitten named Sushi over the weekend.

Bieber introduced his followers to the cuddly addition on Sunday on his Instagram Story, filming the kitten as it jumped around on the singer’s bed and onto a remote control, with Bieber playfully asking, “You wanna play? You wanna turn off my show?”

He also posted a video of himself lying in bed with a clearly not-tired Sushi next to him, with the clip captioned, “Go to bed Sushi!!”

Omg Sushi arrived and she’s adorable ❤️ Looks like she’s a Savannah (or a Bengal)they’re such a fun breed and get into EVERYTHING 😂 Fun times ahead between Sushi and Oscar @justinbieber @haileybieber pic.twitter.com/ARJo8S7s6x — Moms4Justin&Hailey (@Moms4Justin) August 25, 2019

Bieber prepped fans for Sushi’s arrival on Instagram on Friday, posting a cartoon drawing of a cat and a caption announcing several of the singer’s planned nicknames for his new pet.

“I’m getting a cat tomorrow and The name will be sushi !!!” he wrote. “Thanks guys! I can call her sooosh Magooosh and I’m very happy about it. I can also in a baby voice call her TOOSHIEEE BUM BUM or . Shooshi wowl .. read it outloud how it’s spelt . Also sushi Poo.. or just TUNA.”

“Tushi buns,” Baldwin added in a comment.

Bieber and Baldwin are already pet parents to dog Oscar, who they adopted in December 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Jun 22, 2019 at 9:49pm PDT

Sushi joins the Bieber family around one month before Bieber and Baldwin plan to celebrate their marriage in South Carolina, with the couple planning a ceremony for friends and family to attend around one year after secretly tying the knot in a New York City courthouse.

TMZ obtained a copy of the duo’s comic-themed save the date, which reveals that their wedding date is Sept. 30. Bieber and Baldwin are reportedly planning to marry in South Carolina, with the nuptials reportedly being held at the Montage Palmetto Bluff.

“We are honored to have you on this special day,” the card shares alongside an illustration of the couple’s faces that reads “Save the Date! Hailey and Justin.”

A source told PEOPLE that “The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin.”

The insider added that the couple had always planned to have a second wedding ceremony and “want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”

“Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September,” the source said. “Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have religious ceremony as well.”

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney