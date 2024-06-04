'Hairspray' Star Nikki Blonsky Marries Partner

Nikki Blonsky and Hailey Jo Jenson are married! The Hairspray star, 35, announced in a new interview with Out that she and Jenson had eloped in a private ceremony on Oct. 21, 2023.

The Golden Globe Award-nominated actress called the intimate ceremony "super special," going on to say of her wife (who uses they/them pronouns), "All I knew was that I wanted to marry Hailey. As long as Hailey showed up, we were good to go. Hailey and the person who was going to marry us." To mark their nuptials, the couple got matching ring tattoos.

Blonsky also opened up about their "genuine" 2022 engagement, which occurred when the two presented each other with rings on a trip to New York. "I was going to try and do some big elaborate proposal, but that's not really us, and I just wanted it to be genuine," Blonsky told Out. "And so we were just hanging out watching TV in bed one night, and the ring was burning a hole in my pocket." Jenson noted that the two were sharing how much they loved one another in the moment, with Blonsky chiming in, "So I pull out a ring and then Hailey pulls out a ring, and then we all started screaming."

The couple announced their engagement in September 2022 on Instagram. "I've played plenty of characters in love in my life and it has been a blessing, but the greatest blessing in life is real love, true love and I am honored to finally feel unconditional love, and a love that is pure," Blonsky wrote on Instagram at the time. "A while back I introduced to you all a stunning human @theyleyjo as my girlfriend and now I have the honor, privilege and greatest joy of calling this incredible person my fiancé! I am so incredibly in love with you @theyleyjo and my love for you is endless, you mean everything to me! Here's to FOREVER my love!!!"

As for why they were ready to announce their wedding news now, Blonsky told Out, "My brother got married in November, and it is just so nice to see people being able to refer to their spouse. And I want to be able to refer to my wife. So yeah, it now felt like the right time." She added, "And with Pride Month coming up, I always want to encourage people to live their truth and live their best life, and everybody deserves love."