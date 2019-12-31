Justin Bieber Makes After Christmas Joke About Wife Hailey Baldwin and His ‘Good Hands’

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin have never shied away from sharing their relationship on social media, and Bieber provided what was perhaps a bit of an overshare on Saturday, when he posted a video on Instagram from a hockey game he had played in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 28, 2019 at 2:40pm PST

“Like my wife always says…. I got good hands,” his caption read.

To confirm the accuracy of her husband’s statement, Baldwin commented, “fact.”

Bieber and Baldwin married in September 2018 in a courthouse ceremony in New York City before celebrating their marriage again with friends and family in September of this year with an extravagant ceremony in South Carolina. In October, a Calvin Klein ad was released that saw them hanging out and making out in their underwear, and Baldwin starred in Bieber’s music video for the recently released “10,000 Hours,” his romantic collaboration with country duo Dan + Shay.

Bieber and Baldwin have been in Canada to spend the holidays with Bieber’s family, and Baldwin shared a series of Polaroids on Instagram last week of herself and her husband to wish fans a Merry Christmas.

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours ❤️ A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Dec 25, 2019 at 4:40pm PST

In an interview released in February, the couple told Vogue that they’re still working through things but are fully committed to each other.

“The thing is, marriage is very hard,” Baldwin said. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”

Later in the interview, Bieber shared that he thought his wife was putting too much pressure on herself in certain areas.

“She’s trying to be this grown-up,” he said. “I think we can be married and still have fun and enjoy our adolescence. That’s something we’re talking about.”

“It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” Baldwin explained. “I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”

“But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone,” she continued. “We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

