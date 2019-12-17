Julianne Hough’s Husband Brook Laich: What to Know About Their Marriage

Ever since they exchanged vows back in 2017, Julianne Hough and her husband, former professional hockey player Brooks Laich, have been going strong. But, how did their relationship actually begin? Well, the pair met in one of the most relatable ways imaginable — via a mutual friend.

Both Laich and Hough have stated that they originally met through a mutual friend, actor Teddy Sears, whom Hough worked with on the horror film Curve. Months after they met up for the first time in December 2013, they become an official item as of February 2014. And it wasn’t too long after that the couple announced that they were engaged.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In August 2015, after a little over a year of dating, Hough revealed that Laich asked her to marry him. “We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair in a tight embrace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Aug 18, 2015 at 7:47am PDT

The actor and the athlete went on to exchange vows in July 2017. Their ceremony took place near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and was attended by more than 200 guests.

“I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid,” Hough told PEOPLE around the time of her wedding. “But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”

A couple of months after they said “I do,” Hough opened up about her marriage to Laich and even revealed where they went on their honeymoon (spoiler alert, they went to the Seychelles) in an interview with Health.com.

“I’ve always wanted to be married and be a mom and have kids, but to be honest, all of that scared the s— out of me,” she said, when asked about what the best part of being married is. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, to actually be married and committed to somebody, that just seems so grown-up.’ But the first thing that I felt when we got married was, ‘This is the complete opposite of scary. This is like home.’”

Laich had something equally sweet to say about his marriage on Instagram. In honor of the couple’s first wedding anniversary in July 2018, the former hockey player wrote a moving message to his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 8, 2018 at 7:39am PDT

“One year ago today I got to marry my best friend, and the love of my life @juleshough!” he wrote. “It’s been an unbelievable first year of marriage, filled with so much growth, adventure, laughter, and love! This photo truly is the single greatest moment of my life so far – I am the luckiest man in the world to be married to you @juleshough! Thank you for your presence in my life, and sharing your love with me! Cheers to one year, and infinite more my love!”

Hough and Laich aren’t afraid to get pretty real when it comes to their relationship. In August of this year, the pair showed off exactly how strong and supportive their bond is.

At the time, Hough did an interview with Women’s Health in which she revealed that she was not straight. In the interview, she described what it was like to share that piece of information with her husband.

“I (told him), ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I&’;m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” she revealed. Hough continued to say that being with her husband helped her find the strength to be her truest self, “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

As for her husband’s reaction to her reveal, Hough told Entertainment Tonight that her husband is “the most supportive person ever.” Judging by how close the pair clearly is, it’s not surprising at all to hear that Hough and Laich’s relationship isn’t just an incredibly lovely one, but a super supportive one, as well.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images