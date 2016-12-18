Julianne Hough and Her Fiancé Are Putting Their Dancing Skills to Use at Their Wedding

(Photo: Instagram / @JulesHough)

Dancing With the Stars judge Julianne Hough and her fiancé Brooks Laich, an NHL professional hockey player, are still in the process of planning their wedding, Hello Giggles reports.

One thing they know for sure is there will be dancing at their reception. According to Hough, her fiancé is very adamant about learning how to dance prior to the big event. After all, he is marrying into a family filled with professional dancers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s so funny because he really wants to do a first dance,” Hough told PEOPLE. “And that’s more on him. Like, he wants to do it. I was like, ‘Of course I’ll help you and teach you and we can do some stuff. But why don’t you ask, like, Derek [Hough]. I mean, he’s a dancer. He’ll help you.’”

However, Laich doesn’t want Derek’s help. “He was like, ‘Why would I want Derek to teach me versus my fiancé who’s my best friend,’” Hough said. AW!

Hough’s hesitation to teach Liach dance moves might come from previous experience. According to PEOPLE, the couple tried doing a “learn-to-country-dance DVD set” that Laich owned before they met and it didn’t as expected.

“I was trying to teach him the moves that they were doing and I did it differently and he’s like, ‘Well, I don’t think they did it like that,’” Hough said. “I was like, ‘Oh, but come on! I’m better than them…So, that’s why…Derek should probably teach him.”