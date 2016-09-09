Julianne Hough and Fiancé Brooks Laich Are Enjoying Engagement and Not Focusing on The Wedding

One year ago today I asked this beautiful soul to marry me, and thankfully she said yes! I am so grateful to share my life and love with you @juleshough – and I can’t wait to marry you! A photo posted by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Aug 15, 2016 at 6:51am PDT

Julianne Hough and fiancé Brooks Laich are one of the cutest celebrity couples and the former Dancing with the Stars judge revealed they are loving being engaged so they don’t feel any rush to get married.

“It’s fun, but we’re still just enjoying the process of being engaged because we’re never going to be here again,” Hough told E! News. “We kind of started to plan and we’re like, eh! Let’s just enjoy it instead and not feel pressured to start planning already. So we’re just picking up little tidbits here and there but not really focusing on it too hardcore.”

Since Hough has some time off from judging even if she does return for the upcoming season of DWTS, the two have been enjoying each other’s company.

Happy 28th birthday to the most beautiful soul in the world, my incredible fiancee @juleshough! You are my joy and sunshine every single day, and I love you with all my heart! #family A photo posted by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 20, 2016 at 7:09am PDT

That doesn’t mean they aren’t doing any planning. She has a strategy in mind, even if she isn’t making a whole lot of decisions right now.

When pressed about any details she has locked down about the dress, she redirected and said, “I have to find the location first, and then I feel like then you can figure out what kind of dress and style and everything else too.”