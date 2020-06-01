Josh Lucas' Ex-Wife Claims 'Sweet Home Alabama' Star Cheated on Her During Coronavirus Pandemic

Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, the ex-wife of Sweet Home Alabama actor Josh Lucas, accused him of cheating on her during the coronavirus pandemic in a tweet Friday. Lucas and Henriquez were married from 2011 to 2014, and are parents to 7-year-old son Noah. Henriquez claimed the couple recently reconciled before she took the cheating allegations public, but a source close to Lucas disputed that.

On Friday, Henriquez tweeted "Exes are exes for a reason," alongside a kissing emoji. She included a long message, writing that having a child with another person might make one give the other person leeway, but "it takes a really s— human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic." She thanked Lucas "for reminding me why I left you in the first place" and both she and their son "deserve better than this."

Exes are exes for a reason. 😘 pic.twitter.com/rIRQw7QLDK — Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (@TheWriterJess) May 29, 2020

"And yes, I'm airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture," Henriquez wrote. "You're not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change. I see you." In the end, Henriquez included a heart emoji.

Later, Henriquez noted someone sent her a direct message to tell her reading "If someone cheats on your during a pandemic, they must really hate you themselves." She edited the message, making it read, "It someone cheats on you, they must really hate themselves." On Monday, Henriquez sent another message to followers, telling them the "mute button is your best friend" and the "block button is your bouncer."

A source close to Lucas told PEOPLE the couple did not resume a romantic relationship during the coronavirus pandemic. "They haven’t been together in a long time. They are co-parents and have been doing so since their split in 2014," the source told the magazine. "They’re in California now but live separately. They weren’t trying to reconcile." Lucas has not commented on the situation.

The mute button is your best friend. The block button is your bouncer. Do not let idiots steal your energy right now because you need it to keep moving forward, keep demanding change, keep holding people accountable. Your mission has no time to set a Karen284838444 straight. 🖤 — Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (@TheWriterJess) June 1, 2020

Lucas is best known for starring in Sweet Home Alabama opposite Reese Witherspoon and playing coach Don Haskins in Glory Road. He now has a recurring role on Yellowstone and had a lead role in The Mysteries of Laura. There were reports in 2016 that he and Henriquez were looking to reunite and even moved to Bali together so Noah could attend a special school there.

Henriquez's work has appeared in countless magazines, and she wrote a 2018 TIME essay about co-parenting with Lucas. She said the two tried "multiple ways" to co-exist. "We tried really hard to be the world’s friendliest exes and in photos it was believable, but in reality, we were actually two people desperately clinging onto the fantasy of what we thought our family could look like," she wrote at the time.