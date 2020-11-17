✖

Like many others at this time, former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks has been making the most of her quarantine period amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As she exclusively told PopCulture.com, this period has allowed her to spend more time with her husband, Dana Isaiah, and their 2-year-old son, DJ. As she explained, being able to spend quality time with her family during this time solidified the fact that she and Isaiah are meant to be together.

Sparks said that it was a bit stressful to navigate the pandemic when everything first went into lockdown. But, now, months into this new normal, the "Homebody" singer is simply enjoying being able to spend time with her husband and young son. (Sparks and Isaiah initially wed in July 2017. They welcomed their first child together, DJ, in May 2018.)

"Now it's like nine months later and we're all still figuring out what to do, but I'm really grateful that I've been able to spend time at home," Sparks told PopCulture.com exclusively while promoting her partnership with Kalahari Resorts, which just opened up the largest indoor waterpark location in Texas in mid-November. "For me personally, even before I won the American Idol, I hadn't been in one place this long consecutively. So for me, [it's] been very nice to experience a home life, like enjoy my home instead of it being like a laundromat or a storage unit, you know what I mean?" As Sparks continued to explain, this quality time has been invaluable for her and the family. She even noted that spending so much quality time with her husband confirmed to her that he's the one that she's meant to be with.

"That's been really nice to experience and also just the love of my family. There has been so much confirmation for me that Dana is the person that I am supposed to be with, especially when you're with each other 24/7," she said. The Sounds Like Me singer went on to share that the couple's son, DJ, also keeps the pair "centered" during this time especially considering everything that is going on in the world right now from the presidential election to the global health pandemic. Sparks added, "For Dana and I, we have our phones, so we hear about things that happen all the time and DJ just doesn't know, and that's... He's only 2-and-a-half, but we want to keep his world at the house just happy and free and colorful and light. And so when we come from maybe outside or another room having heard about something else that's gone on during the pandemic, it's been so nice to see DJ just roll around with him on the floor and love on him and forget all that, and just be immersed in the love. So we're coping by loving each other and I think that's the best way that we can be."