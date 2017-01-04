Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy

(Photo: Twitter / @hellomag )

Three’s a crowd!

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has welcomed a baby boy with his fiancée Mara Lane.

The couple, who confirmed their pregnancy December 12, revealed to E! News that the new addition arrived just three days later. Lane gave birth on Dec. 15, 2016.

They named him Wolf Rhys Meyers.

A widwife delivered the baby boy in their home.

This is their first child together.

Congratulations!

