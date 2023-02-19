John Travolta Reportedly Never Dating Again After Late Wife Kelly Preston's Death

John Travolta's private life has always been a topic of interest, even at the height of his marriage with his late wife Kelly Preston. According to OK! Magazine, that shouldn't be an issue going forward because the Grease star isn't planning on moving on.

According to the outlet, Preston's passing in 2020 due to breast cancer is still fresh in the actor's mind and he has no plans to start dating again. "John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies," a source told Radar. "It's hands off when it comes to dating. It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life."

An insider claims John Travolta 'still considers himself married' to late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020. https://t.co/AdoZWwCSWg — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) February 17, 2023

While the language used by the source is cringe-inducing, it isn't hard to fathom Travolta feeling the strain of loss after Preston's death. He also was forced to say goodbye to close friend Kirstie Alley and former co-star Olivia Newton-John in 2022, which is more loss than anyone expects in less than a decade.

"He talks about Kelly constantly," the source added. "Their lives were so intertwined, it's very hard for him to go on." They also noted that any future relationship would "be a betrayal" of Preston's memory for Travolta.

Travolta's children have reportedly become his main focus, leaning on them for support amid the terrible phase. He has been public with his love for his kids, son Ben, 12, and daughter Ella Bleu, 22. The Pulp Fiction actor dotes on his kids all the time, sharing with social media whenever the time is right. "f it weren't for them, it's hard to know what he'd do," the source told the outlet.

Obviously, an alleged source can only be trusted to a point, but Travolta himself has talked about his grief in the wake of Preston's death and the losses that followed. "The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours," Travolta said. "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives," Travolta continued. "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely 10 years old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."