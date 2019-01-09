Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Buy Entire Floor of Brooklyn Apartment Building for $11 Million

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are expanding their real estate holdings, with the couple purchasing an entire floor of a New York City apartment building for $11 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

During the summer of 2018, Blunt and Krasinski bought two units in Brooklyn’s luxury condominium building the Standish, with the two units comprising the building’s entire eighth floor. It’s unclear what the pair’s plans are for the space, but it’s likely they’ll renovate and knock down walls to create one large unit.

Public records show that the transaction is one of the largest ever done in Brooklyn. Matt Damon previously purchased a penthouse in the building for $16.745 million in the building, which was the largest-ever sale of a residential property in the borough.

The square footage of the two units is not listed, though the building’s 10th floor unit is a reported 5,000 square feet, and that unit sold for $11.685 million, according to StreetEasy.

The Standish is a 12-story building that overlooks New York Harbor and the Brooklyn Promenade. It was once a hotel called the Standish Arms but was first converted into rental units in 2007 before being sold in 2015 for $60 million and becoming a luxury condo building. It now features multiple spacious and sleek residential units as well as building standards like a gym, elevator, doorman, concierge, children’s playroom, roof terrace and more.

The sale was never listed on the open market and details about units at the Standish are scarce, though Variety reports that they are generally described as having Austrian white oak floorboards and “Elevated ceilings and wide windows” that “fill the generous interiors with natural light.”

Views include sweeping vistas of the Statue of Liberty, the Manhattan skyline and the Manhattan, Brooklyn and Williamsburg bridges, while the kitchens features Italian marble countertops and the bathrooms are accented with travertine mosaic accents.

Blunt and Krasinski will share their new space with their two daughters, Violet and Hazel, after previously moving their family to the East Coast from sunny Los Angeles.

The couple previously purchased a townhouse in Park Slope, Brooklyn, though they sold it in September 2017 after renovating the property and lamenting they did not spend enough time there.

“We’ve been nomads for a while now, but that’s the nature of the business,” Krasinski told the Wall Street Journal at the time. “The house is so special — someone who can spend every night there should have it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA