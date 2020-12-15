How Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Marriage Is Holding up During Quarantine

✖

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married for a decade, and recently the actress shared how their relationship has been holding up during pandemic quarantine. Speaking to PEOPLE, Blunt revealed that they have mostly just been spending quiet nights inside with their kids. This, she says, has been a "saving grace" for them all.

"Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful," Blunt said. "That was a pretty great lifeline for John and me during the pandemic, for sure." She went on to share that she and Krasinski have passed the time by watching a lot of TV and cooking. "We watched The Crown in three days, and then we were bereft," she quipped. "That's the other thing about the pandemic: how lost and broken you feel once your favorite show has ended. Like, what should I do with my life now?"

Blunt also spoke very highly of her husband, saying, "Having John's support is everything, because we are each other's confidant." She added, "That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me." In addition to being an A-list Hollywood power couple, Blunt and Krasinski are also co-stars, having appeared in the 2018 horror film A Quiet Place together, which Krasinski also co-wrote and directed.

Notably, a sequel titled A Quiet Place Part II, which Krasinski wrote on his own and directed, was originally scheduled to be released in March 2020, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film held its world premiere in New York City on March 8, but then the rising cases of the virus led to the film and theater industry shutting down. A Quiet Place Part II was subsequently set to open in September, but later it was announced that Paramount Pictures decided to move it to April 23, 2021.

Blunt returns to reprise her role from the first film, playing mom-of-three, Evelyn Abbott. Speaking to PEOPLE about professionally teaming up with her husband again, Blunt gushed over what they were able to accomplish together. "I was just really excited to see what John could do with this second one because he had all the wings of confidence from the first one," she said. "It's a much bigger film, the world expands, and I just can't wait for people to see what he can do as a filmmaker."