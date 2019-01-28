SAG Awards 2019: John Krasinski Tears up Over Emily Blunt’s Best Actress Win

During the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, Emily Blunt surprisingly won Outstanding Supporting Actress for A Quiet Place, causing her husband, co-star and director John Krasinski to tear up during her acceptance speech.

In her speech, Blunt said she would share the award with Krasinski “because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly.” She called her husband a “stunning filmmaker.”

“Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t,” Blunt joked. “So, you didn’t really have an option, but thank you.”

She also thanked their two daughters, Hazel and Violet, who “will have to be at least 45 before they can see this film, but they’ll be proud of you nonetheless.”

The adorable moment of Krasinski tearing up during Blunt’s speech sparked a collective “aww” on Twitter.

omg @johnkrasinski was just crying during Emily Blunt’s acceptance speech. a man 🖤 #SAGAwards2019 — sad boi hour (@nia_page) January 28, 2019

In A Quiet Place, Blunt and Krasinski played an on-screen couple surviving in a post-apocalyptic world where humans put their lives in danger if they make a sound. Although the film was critically acclaimed, Blunt missed out on an Oscar nomination. In fact, the film’s only nod came for Best Sound Editing.

I’m gunna need John Krasinski to stop crying every time Emily Blunt wins an award, or is mentioned.. or breathes, because he’s setting the bar so high I’m really going to be single forever — Julia Harlow (@juliaharlow) January 28, 2019

omg @johnkrasinski crying happy tears for Emily Blunt really got me 😭 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/mE0BRlfKjp — GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) January 28, 2019

Blunt was considered a long-shot for the award, because the other nominees were Vice‘s Amy Adams and The Favourite‘s Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who were all nominated for Oscars in the same category. Mary Queen of Scots star Margot Robbie was also nominated.

Blunt was also nominated for a SAG Award for her leading role in Mary Poppins Returns, but lost to The Wife star Glenn Close.

John Krasinski is CRYING rn while Emily Blunt is giving her speech, therefore now I’m crying. Their love is so beautiful! #SAGAwards — 𝙲. 🍂 (@artsyfilmtype) January 28, 2019

Guys, John Krasinski is always crying. So freaking cute #sagawards — Nikara Johns (@NikaraJohns) January 28, 2019

Krasinski and Blunt have been married since 2010 and are set to reprise their roles in A Quiet Place 2. The film is scheduled for May 15, 2020.

The former Office star is already busy writing A Quiet Place 2, which will tell a story from a much different perspective.

john krasinski is crying because he loves emily blunt so much and honestly same — ً (@twosonyeo) January 28, 2019

“The idea for it is pretty simple. I’m writing now — I don’t have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain,” he explained to Deadline in December. “You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it.”

Photo credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images