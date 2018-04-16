Nikki Bella Announces Split From John Cena

John Cena and Nikki Bella are calling off their wedding.

The WWE Diva announced the couple’s separation Sunday in a statement on Instagram.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement reads. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

The couple has been dating for six years, and got engaged in front of millions of fans at WrestleMania 33 2017.

But since then, between Bella’s stint on Dancing With the Stars and Cena’s skyrocketing fame as a movie star, there have been signs of cracking in the couple’s bond.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, Cena revealed that he was on “standby” as far as a date goes.

“I was able to let Nicole plan the bachelorette party and she just finished that,” he said. “And now I’m just kind of on standby to know when it is and where it is, and I’ll be there.”

And in a recent appearance on the TODAY Show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, he opened up about the current state of his relationship with Bella, which was hinted at in a trailer for the new season of Bella’s E! reality series, Total Bellas.

In the trailer, Bella can be heard asking, “So we really want to call this off?” with fans assuming they were discussing their wedding.

On TODAY, Cena said, “I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low.”

He continued, “You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try to work through it. We’re gonna move forward and try to work through it.”

When Gifford asked if the wedding was still on at the time, Cena said it was.

“Like I said, I believe we both have some work to do, and we’re genuinely trying our best to work through it, so I’m very happy to say that it’s in a situation that we’re working through,” he said. “We haven’t yet jumped ship.”

Nonetheless, fans were shocked at the announcement, and took to Bella’s comment section to offer their support and sadness.

“I feel like I’m experiencing this break up,” one person commented alongside a broken heat emoji, while another chimed in, “Love has officially died.”

“Nikki I love you so much,” a third said. “Stay strong.”