John Cena Shares Heartbreaking Quote After Split With Nikki Bella

John Cena is looking forward after his heartbreaking split with fiancée Nikki Bella.

The WWE power couple announced Sunday that they were ending their relationship after six years together — just weeks ahead of their May wedding date — and while Bella was quick to address the split directly, Cena has stuck to making thinly-veiled comments about the heartbreak he’s going through.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tuesday, Cena posted a quote attributed to Kwame Floyd on Instagram: “It’s not what you go through that defines you; you can’t help that. It’s what you do after you’ve gone through it that really tests who you are.”

Cena had previously shared the Walt Whitman quote, “We were together. I forget the rest,” prior to the breakup announcement.

Bella’s announcement was less poetic. “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” her statement posted on social media Sunday read. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

The couple first got engaged in April 2017 in front of millions of fans at WrestleMania 33, but since then have shown signs of struggle in their relationship.

During a preview of the upcoming season three of Total Bellas, the couple was shown in what appeared to be a serious argument about the future of their relationship.

“So we really want to call this off?” Bella asked Cena, both looking upset.

Cena later said during his appearance on the TODAY Show that the moment depicted was one of the “lowest lows” of his relationship with Bella.

“I can generalize it in saying in relationships you have points of disagreement and it was a point of disagreement where it seemed like we couldn’t get past it,” he explained to Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. “We got past it, and we’re back on.”

Fans have speculated that Cena’s aversion to marriage and having kids possibly led to their separation.

In a 2014 episode of Total Bellas, he was very blunt about his ideas to Bella.

“I’ve told you I don’t want to get married and I don’t want to have kids, and you do want to get married and you do want to have kids,” he said. “I feel like there’s a time bomb over my head.”