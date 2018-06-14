John Cena and Nikki Bella Reunite in Unhappy Dinner Date

Amid tepid reconciliation rumors, John Cena and Nikki Bella were spotted out to dinner in San Diego Tuesday night. The WWE couple looked as if to be having an intense conversation during their fancy dinner at the Cowboy Star Restaurant.

Witnesses told TMZ that the couple, who broke off their engagement earlier this year just weeks before the wedding, looked unhappy throughout their entire meal. Recent reports have pointed to a potential reconciliation between the two, with Bella’s sister, Brie Bella, confirming that the two are not yet back together but are “working on it.”

“They’re working on it,” Brie Bella told E! News of the couple. “They need time. They really need time to think about their futures and about what they want. And it’s been really hard on them both.”

Nikki Bella originally announced her split from Cena in April in an Instagram post. Rumors have circulated about the reason for the breakup, with some wondering whether it was all for publicity or a ratings spike on their reality show, Total Bellas.

Brie noted that the couple is “still not back” together despite being spotted in public together recently.

Another big reason fans think the couple may be headed for happier days together is the subject of Cena having children, a topic he had been adamantly against for years. He has recently appeared in multiple public appearances expressing his desire that he now would like to have kids one day, especially with Nikki.

“If you look at me five years ago — stubborn, selfish, self-focused — life had always been about me,” he said in May on NBC News’ Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda. “And then slowly over time, this woman waltzes in and just steals my heart. And whether I want to realize it or now, she becomes my number one.”

“I’m willing to go back on all these things that I say, and a lot of them I would hang on to just of stubbornness,” Cena continued. “It took a very strong look in the mirror for me to be like, ‘Why?’ This person is my number one and it’s something that’s very valuable to her, and of course, we can do this and I think it would be wonderful.”

He concluded: “For anyone out there speculating on what’s going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children.”

“To hear the man you love say that, it makes you be like, ‘Ugh, finally,’” Brie Bella told E! News. “But also it’s taken six years to want that and six years of hearing ‘no, no, no.’ So it’s a lot for her to think about.”

“There’s just stuff they have to work out,” she added.

She told the news outlet that she’s hopeful for a full-on reconciliation.

“I feel like there will be a happy ending,” she said. “But, I hope the happy ending is just them both happy…whatever path that leads them.”