Joe Manganiello Opens up About Recent Health Scare and ‘Secret’ Wedding Anniversary Plans

(Photo: Getty/Jason Kempin )

Joe Manganiello isn’t saying what put in him the hospital back in April, but wants his fans to know he is doing “great.”

The 39-year-old actor is feeling better and assured us we will be seeing a lot more of him on the big screen soon, ET reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[I’m] getting ready to go shoot Batman in the spring, and release the Smurfs in April,” he told ET. “I got a couple other movies up my sleeve before them.”

Manganiello seems like he has quite the busy schedule, but that won’t stop him from celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary with wife Sofia Vergara next month on Nov. 22.

“Yes, we have plans,” he revealed. “They’re secret. Just for us.”

Vergara shared a photo of the couple back in June celebrating the two-year anniversary of when they first started dating.

“Two years. Te Amo. Dont ever change,” the actress captioned the photo.