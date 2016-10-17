Celebrity Couples

Joe Manganiello Opens up About Recent Health Scare and ‘Secret’ Wedding Anniversary Plans

Joe Manganiello isn’t saying what put in him the hospital back in April, but wants his fans to know he is doing “great.”

The 39-year-old actor is feeling better and assured us we will be seeing a lot more of him on the big screen soon, ET reports.

“[I’m] getting ready to go shoot Batman in the spring, and release the Smurfs in April,” he told ET. “I got a couple other movies up my sleeve before them.”

Manganiello seems like he has quite the busy schedule, but that won’t stop him from celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary with wife Sofia Vergara next month on Nov. 22.

“Yes, we have plans,” he revealed. “They’re secret. Just for us.”

Vergara shared a photo of the couple back in June celebrating the two-year anniversary of when they first started dating.

“Two years. Te Amo. Dont ever change,” the actress captioned the photo.

2yrs. Te Amo. Dont ever change❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

