Chip Gaines Wants ‘More Babies’ With Wife Joanna

Chip and Joanna Gaines recently announced that their HGTV series, Fixer Upper, will be ending after its upcoming fifth season, and the couple shared in their announcement that they want to spend more time focusing on their family.

According to Chip, this may involve having more kids, with the 42-year-old telling ABC News affiliate KTRK that he wants to try and make “more babies.”

“We had four babies right before the show started, and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” Chip said. “For me, I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe…try to make some more babies.”

Chip and Joanna are parents to four kids — Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7 — and it seems Joanna might not be totally on board with expanding their brood.

“Maybe,” she said, laughing. “We have different answers.”

Although Fixer Upper is ending, the couple will still work on their other projects, which include furniture, paint, wallpaper and rug lines, a magazine, a retail compound and upcoming restaurant in Waco Texas and more.

“It’s been all work, no play,” Chip said. “I’m ready to let my hair down.”

After sharing their decision to end the show, the couple explained that they want their kids to be able to have a normal childhood as the family draws back from public life a bit.

“[The kids] would ask, ‘Mom and Dad, do you guys have to film again today? When is this going to be over?” Chip told PEOPLE in October.

“They’re so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna told PEOPLE in September. “Family is the most important thing in the world.”

