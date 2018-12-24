Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Share Sweet Kiss While Daughter Felicity ‘Couldn’t Care Less’

While celebrating her 25th birthday this year, Counting On star, Jinger Duggar took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself with husband, Jeremy Vuolo getting romantic, but their daughter, Felicity was less than amused.

In an image shared to her Instagram on Saturday celebrating her birthday, Duggar shared a snapshot of the two, which raked in more than 130,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans who adored the moment.

“A kiss from my hubby,” Duggar captioned the shot. “And a baby who couldn’t care less.”

Fans were laughing at the image, sharing a slew of emojis to express their laughter over the all too relatable moment with all eyes diverted to the tiny tot, Felicity.

“Felicity likes her fingers,” one user wrote.

“Your baby is the cutest baby ever,” another added with a slew of heart emojis.

“She’ll be making yucky faces in reaction soon enough!!” wrote another alongside a laughing emoji.

Vuolo also took to Instagram to share a demurer image of the two celebrating her birthday, with a heartfelt caption for his 25-year-old wife.

“Happy 25th Birthday, my dear. I could not dream of a better companion, a better friend, a better wife. I admire you, I emulate you, I love you,” he wrote. “Our little angel has no comprehension of the mercy and grace of God in giving her YOU as her mother.”

In the image, fans were applauding the two for having a loving relationship and being such good parents to their 3-month-old, Felicity.

The Counting On couple welcomed their firstborn on July 19, writing in a statement on the Duggar family website, “God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents.”

In a birth special of the TLC show, Vuolo gushed over his wife in the moments following the birth of his first child.

“I realize that my wife is incredibly strong,” he said. “It was really cool actually — she would start to doubt herself and she would just tell me or whisper in my ear that she was in so, so much pain and I would tell her, ‘I know, but you’re stronger,’ and she would kind of grit her teeth and push through.”

The new season of Counting On premieres Feb. 26, 2019 on TLC.