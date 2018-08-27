Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Share Family Photo of Felicity’s ‘First Sunday’

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo shared an adorable family photo Sunday morning of daughter Felicity going to her first Sunday Mass.

The photo shows the young couple in front of the Grace Community Church in Loredo, Texas, with Jinger holding Felicity. “Felicity’s First Sunday at @gcc_laredo,” Jinger wrote, including the hashtag “Sundays are the best.”

Felicity Nicole Vuolo was born on July 19, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long. The couple later introduced Felicity in a video released by TLC.

“We are so happy and pleased to announce the birth of our little girl,” Jeremy said in the clip.

The couple also explained why they chose Nicole, which is also Jinger’s middle name.

They “went with Nicole because that’s Jinger’s middle name and a way to honor her and Felicity really describes supreme joy and the joy that we have in this little one and the joy that we pray she would have throughout life,” the couple said.

“It’s incredible being first-time parents. It’s something that you think about and dream about, but when it’s actually here, I think the reality hits you and it’s just the sweetest thing in the whole world,” Jinger added in the clip.

Since Felicity was born, the couple has not stopped sharing new photos of their bundle of joy. While these photos capture cute moments of a baby’s first days, some have brought out the mommy-shamers, including one of Felicity in a car seat.

On Aug. 14, Jinger shared a photo of Felicity napping in her car seat, sparking negative comments from trolls. Some said the seat was not properly secured, while others claimed Felicity’s face looked “dirty.” In fact, the month-old baby only had baby acne, which is common for newborns. Others were even concerned that the pink headband she wore was a choking hazard.

Sunday’s photo was met with more positive comments though.

“Beautiful family. May God continue to bless you and your family,” one Instagram follower wrote.

“Lovely family. Stop judging every little thing. Bless this family,” added another.

“Love this picture and love that your husband is still reading from the Bible, there’s something about reading out of the book,” added another.

In a statement on the couple’s website, Jeremy explained how he found Christianity again after fighting his demons.

“Over the next several years, I continued to battle against sin and still do to this day! But I have hope in this life: not in myself and my own performance and perfection, but in the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross and His death in my place,” Jeremy wrote in his testimony. “And I know that He who began a good work in me will bring it to completion in the final day when He returns again (Philippians 1:6).”

Jinger and Jeremy co-star in the Duggar TLC series Counting On, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Mondays.