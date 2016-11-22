Jill Zarin Reveals Her Husband Bobby’s Cancer Is Back

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin shared the new that her husband, Bobby Zarin’s cancer has returned.

She opened up to E! News at the Angel Ball in New York City on Monday saying, “He’s getting the best of care. We like to share this story because we like to help everybody.” She continued, “We have a great team…He had thyroid cancer that had spread to the lungs but it’s all going to be good.”

Bobby shared, “It’s just so fresh but I feel great.”

Zarin continued to explain how the couple copes with his recent diagnosis. “You have to live to live because we want to be here to raise money for cancer research,” she said. “We want to live our lives to the fullest…We don’t want to miss anything while Bobby’s healthy and strong and we’re just going to fight it.”

In 2009, Bobby was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and in 2015, he found out that the cancer had spread to his lungs. The 70-year-old is now battling brain cancer.

We wish them the best in his fight with cancer.