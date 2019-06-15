Jessie J Opens up About Meeting Channing Tatum’s ‘Absolutely Lovely’ Daughter

Jessie J and Channing Tatum‘s relationship is getting more and more series.

The British singer opened up about dating the Magic Mike actor in a new interview with British newspaper The Times, and revealed she and his daughter Everly get along very well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The interviewer asked the singer if it was difficult for the first time, Jessie said, “God no! She’s just six and absolutely lovely.”

The “Domino” songstress first started dating the actor in October, though the pair kept their romance under wraps until March, when they were pictured together for the first time holding hands in London.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…,” she told the Times.

Jessie did say she is “very happy” in the relationship, which began months after Tatum split from wife Jenna Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage.

“Oh, I’m very happy on 21 Jump Street!” she said, referring to Tatum’s starring role in the film. “I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important!”

Jessie J’s comments about meeting Everly comes a few months after she opened up in November during a concert in London that a doctor told her she would never be able to have her own children.

Despite the medical setback, the singer told the newspaper she is determined to someday be a mother.

“I might go down the route of adoption or even surrogacy,” she said. “I pray that I have children the natural way, but if not, I’ll deal with it.”

PEOPLE writes the singer suffers from adenomyosis, a condition in which the tissue that lines the uterus grows into the uterus’ muscular wall.

“The pain I’ve been through with this disease is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to face,” she told the Times. “I get severe pain, which I have to manage, and psychologically, well, having children was always a big thing for me. I may be infertile, which, not gonna lie, would be devastating.”

Despite her desires of motherhood, Jessie previously commented she and Tatum have not discussed the topic yet.

“No! Just because he’s Channing Tatum, everyone has kind of like, sped this up into, ‘Are you getting married?’” she said on the Heart Breakfast radio podcast. “I mean, I have been in relationships with people longer than Chan, but they’re not famous so no one really cares.”