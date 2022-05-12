Jessica Biel Shares 'Hilarious' Way Justin Timberlake Proposed 10 Years Ago

✖

Jessica Biel is opening up about the hilarious way Justin Timberlake popped the question in a new interview on Wednesday's Late Late Show With James Corden. The Candy actress, who tied the knot with the "Mirrors" singer in October 2012, revealed that the proposal was "so nice and so sweet and so unexpected" during a snowboarding adventure in Montana.

"We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow. We were head-to-toe snowboarding outfits... hats, gloves, everything," Biel recalled. "All of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow, and then he looks up at me and pulls up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious..."

Corden then clarified, "You had no idea it was coming?" as Biel insisted she didn't have a clue. The late-night host then noted it was "bold" to go snowboarding with a ring in one's pocket. "That is not a decision I would make. That can only backfire.... It's only if you're some sort of maverick," he said, as Biel revealed she never thought about that aspect of their big moment.

"I should have thought about it because I had the huge glove on," she continued. "So I was, like, ripping a glove off, and..." Corden joked, "For the first time, I'm questioning Justin Timberlake. Now I think about it, I think this is a nuts way to propose, but I love that he did it." Biel said it must have been "confidence" on the part of her husband, to which Corden said, "Yeah, well, he is not lacking in confidence. That's why we love the chap."

Biel and Timberlake have now been married for almost 10 years and share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2. In May, Biel told Access Hollywood that as her decade wedding anniversary approaches, she's the "happiest" she's ever been. "I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye, and other times I feel like, 'Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life,'" the mother-of-two said. "I just feel really proud of it. ...We've had our ups and downs like everybody and I'm just really proud of it, and I'm still the happiest and loving my life."