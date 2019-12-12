Jessica Biel to Reportedly Visit Justin Timberlake on Set of ‘Palmer’ With Alisha Wainwright

Jessica Biel is reportedly set to visit Justin Timberlake on the set of Palmer at her husband’s request. A source told Us Weekly that the request comes while Timberlake is repairing his marriage to Biel.

“Justin has told Jessica to come down to New Orleans while he is shooting [Palmer] so she can see for herself that nothing is going on between him and Alisha,” the source said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news comes a few weeks after photos surfaced of Timberlake holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans. Following a major news cycle about the scandal, Timberlake has since apologized publicly to Biel, who broke her own public silence Thursday morning on Instagram.

The source added that “Jessica plans to visit him there [on set],” noting that the couple is also “planning to go out together.”

The source had previously told the publication that The Sinner star was “very upset and embarrassed” by the “Cry Me A River” singer’s behavior last month, and “thought it was completely inappropriate.”

The source said that Biel was the one who motivated her husband to share a public apology on Instagram. “Jessica encouraged Justin to put his statement out on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability and feel embarrassed as well,” the source said.

“They are working through their issues,” the insider continued.

In his apology, Timberlake wrote that he “displayed a strong lapse of judgement,” although insisted that “nothing happened between me and my co-star.”

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.

“I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he ended his post.

Amid the drama, a source told PEOPLE that Biel will “never break up her family” over the incident and that she’s “standing by” her husband of seven years.

“Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” the source told the outlet. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”

The couple married in Italy in 2012 and welcomed son Silas, 4, in 2015.