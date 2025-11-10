Jessica Alba Goes Red Carpet Official With ‘Top Gun’ Star

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez are making their romance public.

The Fantastic Four actress, 44, and Top Gun: Maverick star, 33, attended the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., together on Saturday, sharing several photos of their outing on Instagram the next day.

In one picture shared to Ramirez’s Instagram Sunday, Alba can be seen looking chic in a black gown as she wraps her arm around Ramirez’s shoulders. The pair cuddle up to share a laugh in another snap before posing together alongside friends in subsequent photos from the gala night, which raises money to help mothers and children living in poverty.

“What a remarkable evening by the entire @baby2baby team and all who donated,” Ramirez captioned the Instagram post. “$19.5 million raised in minutes! Helping baby2baby support for children across America and continue their vital work providing essentials to families in need.”

Alba commented a heart-eyed emoji and heart hands emoji on Ramirez’s post.

Also in attendance at Saturday’s gala was honoree Serena Williams, who walked the red carpet in addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Kerry Washington and Orlando Bloom.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Orlando Bloom, Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Alba and Ramirez previously soft-launched their relationship on Instagram last month, when the Honest Company founder shared photos from their trip to Australia. While Ramirez’s face didn’t feature in the post, fans quickly ID’d him as the man holding Alba’s hand in a photograph taken from behind. The Honey actress also previously shared a group photo with Ramirex back in September.

Alba split from husband Cash Warren, 46, in February 2025. The former couple shares three children — daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes.