‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hits the Beach With Jen Harley in Steamy Snaps

It looks like Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are back on. The Jersey Shore star appeared in a photo alongside his on-again, off-again girlfriend during a beach outing and fans have a lot of questions.

In the photo, posted to Harley’s Instagram Story, Ortiz-Magro can be seen holding the mother of his only child in his arms. Both are pictured smiling, though Ortiz-Magro is sticking out his tongue in the photograph.

“Love U [Ronnie Oritz-Magro],” Harley’s caption reads.

The photo doesn’t appear on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s Instagram, though he did post a picture of himself and a group of friends, which includes Harley. In the photo she can be seen grabbing at his shorts, though it’s partially covered by a red heart emoji.

Though Harley and Ortiz-Magro’s relationship is up-and-down, it appears things between them are good as of late. In addition to this recent beach trip, the sometimes couple traveled to Disney World with their 14-month-old-daughter Ariana earlier this month, Us Weekly reported.

The pair shared several photos from the trip on social media, and no incidents were reported.

Harley also honored the MTV personality on father’s day, gushing about how blessed she and Ariana were to have him. She thanked him “for being the best father,” too.

In the past, however, things between them were not great. In January, Ortiz-Magro filed a police report against Harley, TMZ reported. She was arrested for domestic battery as a result of the incident in May.

“They have a very volatile relationship,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s either great or the total opposite.”

TMZ reported that Harley threw an ashtray at Ortiz-Magro’s head during a New Year’s Eve party at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas. The projectile reportedly cut Ortiz-Magro’s nose, lip and forehead.

Harley then returned home to find her house had been destroyed by an intruder. A flat-screen TV was smashed along with a vase. Pictures and glass frames were also broken in the incident, according to TMZ. She reported the incident to the police, pinning the crime on Ortiz-Magro.

In October, Ortiz-Magro debuted a black eye on his Instagram Story and alluded to Harley as the culprit. In a caption over the post, he apologized to “friends and family” for being untruthful with them. Ortiz-Magro claimed “love” was the reason for his lies.

“Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your (sic) willing to lie and hurt the people that love u the most to Protect.”

Ortiz-Magro tagged “@JenXKidddddddddddd, but that account no longer exists. The tag led people to believe he was referring to Harley.

Their relationship was marred by several violent incidents, including one where she allegedly hit him in the face while he was driving. Harley reportedly pulled over to let Ortiz-Magro out of the car, but drove away before he could disentangle himself from the seat belt. He was dragged behind the car for some distance. Ortiz-Magro ultimately decided not to press charges.