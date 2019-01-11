‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Addresses Rumors of Marital Issues

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has no time for tabloid rumors about her marriage.

The Jersey Shore star clapped back at rumors that she and Jionni LaValle are having relationship problems, in the midst of the couple expecting their third child together.

“I feel like if I don’t post pictures of Jionni or he doesn’t post pictures with me, it’s like we have marital issues and it’s not even the case,” the reality television personality told Us Weekly. “Jionni just wants nothing to do with the spotlight and I’m like, ‘Babe, when you marry me, sometimes we got to take pictures together.’ He’s like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’ I feel like, when people don’t see us together in pictures, it’s like, ‘OK, something must be wrong.’”

She added: “We’re not perfect, you know? You have to put effort in and compromise and work on it. We’re not in a bad place. I love him so much.”

Polizzi announced her third pregnancy on Thanksgiving Day, and recently opened up to the outlet about how LaValle has been taking care of her during as she waits for the new addition to their family.

“He’s helping me with the kids a lot, so me feeling this way and feeling disgusting and not in good moods, he usually takes the kids off my hands,” she said of the couple’s son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4. “He lets me rest all day on Sunday. He’s just really forgiving with my attitude, which is great, because usually if he’s not, we have a full-blown fight.”

Polizzi previously had to defend her marriage when she was caught in the middle of divorce rumors in April 2018.

“I’m still proudly wearing my ring. I love him to death,” she told press at the time. “I think people worry because we never take pictures together and post on Instagram. He hates pictures, he hates his fame life. He likes to be quiet and reserved, which humbles me.”

“So I think if I don’t take pictures with him or I don’t share my life with him, people are like, ‘Are you still with your husband?’ I don’t need to share with the world what me and my husband are going through,” she continued. “We are totally fine. We don’t post our life on social media, but I love him to death and he’s my best friend and he’s just a little shy so leave him alone.”