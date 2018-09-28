‘Jersey Shore’ Star JWoww Files for Divorce From Husband of Less Than 3 Years

The next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation may need a new plot after Jenni “JWoww” Farley filed for divorce from her husband, Roger Mathews.

Farley, who was married to Mathews for less than three years, filed for divorce on Sept. 12 in an Ocean County, New Jersey Superior Court. She cited irreconcilable differences, reports the Asbury Park Press.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” the complaint reads.

There were rumors of marriage difficulties earlier in the year, after Mathews’ January Instagram post where he accused Farley of having a mid-life crisis by going to Miami to make Family Vacation without her family.

“One has a mid life crisis and flies to Miami with old friends and leaves said husband for a really jacked dude from the club named Billy Bad Ass that can flex his pec muscles to the tune of Jingle Bells. OK. I made that last part up. Blessed to have what we have and grateful for it. Mom makes much of that happen. Love you Mom,” Mathews wrote at the time.

Farley, 32, and Mathews, 43, are parents to two children, Greyson and Meilani. The two married in 2015, with Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Deena Nicole Cortese at the ceremony, E! News reported at the time. Meilani, who was 15 months old at the time, served as their flower girl.

Farley has been open with fans about 2-year-old Greyson’s development struggles. He “isn’t speaking” yet and has been going to therapy three times a week.

“I’m sure people need support the way I’ve needed it,” Farley wrote last month. “Greyson is still in therapy 3x a week… he’s doing a lot better. We also changed his diet and removed unnecessary preservatives. I’ve had almost every test done you can think of because I’ll never accept that this is best case for Grey… I’ll always think outside the box and do anything that will try and help him achieve nothing short of greatness… I don’t sleep much [laughing out loud]. He’s my world and I want to give him the best life… because he deserves it [blue heart emojis].”

Last week, Farley said she was even prepared to leave Jersey Shore to take care of her son.

Photo credit: Getty Images