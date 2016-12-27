Jennifer Lopez Speaks Up After Break Up With Casper Smart

@egt239 i think this is what you meant to post… Ha. #protectyourheart #shadesofblue #setlife A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 26, 2016 at 8:13am PDT

Shortly after the longtime off-again-on-again couple, Jennifer Lopez and Beau ‘Casper’ Smart broke it off again, JLo posted a telling photo on her Instagram page. Wearing her Shades of Blue costume, Lopez is seen standing next to graffiti that reads “Protect Yo Heart.”

“Queens Logic #shadesofblue #protectyoheart” was how Elaine Goldsmith Thomas captioned the original photo posted on Instagram, according to ET.

However, Thomas accidentally cut off part of Lopez’s head and the word “protect” when it was posted. So, JLo posted her own version.

“I think this is what you meant to post … Ha” Lopez wrote. “#protectyoheart.”

Lopez and Smart first started dating in 2011, but called it off in 2014. The two reunited in early 2015, but seem to have called it quits again. The two celebrated Lopez’s birthday together at the Planet Hollywood Casino in Las Vegas and are reportedly on good terms with each other.

Smart has since decided to take a break from social media. He recently posted on Instagram saying, “New experiment. Gonna try to live old school for a little while. Going back to a time before social media. Gonna focus on personal connections over a type and text existence.”

Is this a sign that the two are off for good?