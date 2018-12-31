Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Kids ‘Cruise into the New Year’ in New Convertible Family Photo

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are cruising into the new year. The couple, who began dating around March 2017, went for a ride in a red convertible with their kids to celebrate the start of 2019.

Rodriguez, 43, took to Instagram to share a photo of him, Lopez, 49, her 10-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme, and Rodriguez’s daughter, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Rodriguez smiles from the driver’s seat, while Lopez beams in a fur coat from the passenger seat with all four kids squeezed into the back seat.

“Cruising into the new year like,” Rodriguez captioned the photo on Sunday, along with a red car emoji. “How are you spending the last of your 2018?”

In his Instagram Story, Rodriguez documented the rest of the family’s Sunday, spending it at the beach in Malibu. In one clip, Lopez stares into the ocean while the kids play in the water. In the next photo, Rodriguez wraps his arms around Lopez, writing that it was a “perfect day.”

The couple and their kids have been spending quite a bit of time together during the holidays; in a video shared earlier this month, Emme, Natasha and Ella sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” while Natasha strummed along on a ukelele. “Just a lil’ ukulele by the fire,” Lopez captioned the sweet video at the time.

Lopez and former New York Yankees player Rodriguez first started dating in 2017 and are frequently at the center of engagement rumors. In November, Lopez dodged questions about marriage from Ellen DeGeneres on DeGeneres’ eponymous talk show.

“Your boyfriend. Remind me of his name,” DeGeneres joked. “He said that y’all are going to be getting married.”

“He did not say that,” Lopez answered. “He did not say that.”

“He did,” DeGeneres countered. “He texted me today and said — he texted earlier today and he said —”

“Let me see the text,” Lopez demanded.

“I don’t have my phone with me. I’m working. So you’ll be getting married?” DeGeneres pushed.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Lopez said, before confirming that she and Rodriguez are “very happy.”

In June, Lopez said on Good Morning America that she and Rodriguez were in no rush to get married.

“We have to take our time,” she said. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past and … we’re mature now. We’re grown ups and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”