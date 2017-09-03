Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Party With American Billionaire for His Birthday

In a very unusual and surprising twist to the Hollywood model of “celebrity friends,” Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent time over the weekend with American billionaire Warren Buffet to celebrate his birthday.

In a photo that shows the couple joking around with Buffet, Lopez wrote, “Out here in Omaha having a laugh with this amazing guy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another photo that Lopez shared showcased her and Buffet hugging one another, while a birthday cake with candles appeared on the table in front of them. On the photo’s caption, Lopez wrote, ” Happy Birthday to you….”

Happy Birthday to you….#MrWarrenBuffett 🍰💋🎂🎈🎁 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Rodriguez wished the billionaire happy belated birthday as well, posting to his Instagram video of Lopez singing “Happy Birthday” as the 87-year-old says she performed it better than Marilyn Monroe.

For those wondering how the couple and Buffett became friends, the relationship blossomed between Rodriguez and Buffett, whom the former Yankees player calls a “mentor.” The two became fast friends more than a decade ago, with Rodriguez telling CNBC that Buffet quickly became his adviser in both finance and business.