Jennifer Lopez Admits to Wanting More Children at 50 With Fiance Alex Rodriguez

It’s been a huge year for Jennifer Lopez, and although she’s busier than ever, she’s admitting that she’s completely open to having more children with soon-to-be husband Alex Rodriguez! Both the singer and former Yankees player have two children each from previous marriages. Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony; while Rodriguez shares his two daughters, 11-year-old Ella, and 15-year-old Natasha ex Cynthia Scurtis.

“I want to!” Lopez revealed in an interview with PEOPLE on wanting to grow her family with Rodriguez. “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The sweet pair have been together since March 2017 and officially got engaged in March 2019. They first linked through Terez Owens following Lopez’ split with rapper Drake. In May 2017, they made their first red carpet debut together at the Met Gala, and in October, the couple was featured on the cover of Vanity Fair. Inside the issue, they relayed how much they had in common with each other.

“We are very much twins,” Rodriguez told the publication. “We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things.”

Lopez added how she understands him in a way that no one else does

“And he understands me in a way that no one else could ever. In his 20’s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time],” she said. “I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we’d both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves.”

Back when Rodriguez first started in the major leagues, he was asked by a reporter who his dream date would be with, and he mentioned Lopez. Little did he know at the time, he would one day marry the gorgeous singer.

As for Anthony, he’s been vocal about his excitement for the sweet pair since the announcement of their engagement. Lopez and Anthony have found a perfect way to co-parent, showing their love for one another via social media pretty regularly. A source told HollywoodLife that “Marc is extremely happy for Jennifer. The kids love Alex and that’s all that matters to him.”

Since then, they’ve all shown their love for one another via social media and fans are all about it!