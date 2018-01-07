Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ‘Busted’ Planning Aspen Reunion

A new report by Star Magazine claims that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt planned to reunite discretely at a ski resort in Aspen.

The rumor comes hot on the heels of Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie— who is set to present along with Aniston at the Golden Globes this year.

Additionally, many close to Aniston have been claiming that she and her husband, Justin Theroux, aren’t going to last much longer either. The confluence of these two break-ups helped fuel the stories about a rekindling between Pitt and Aniston.

Star reports that Pitt has remained in contact with Aniston, and has drawn a lot of comfort from her throughout his divorce. “They’ve been growing closer ever since Jen reached out to Brad after his split from Ange,” an anonymous source said. “Jen has been a real source of comfort and strength for Brad, and during their long talks, they realised just how strong their bond still is.”

“When Jen mentioned that she was planning to go skiing with friends in Aspen after New Year’s, a light bulb went off in Brad’s head,” the tipster continued. “He said he could fly over in his private jet and meet up with her there. He pointed out that they could even hit the slopes together, since no one would recognise them in their ski masks, goggles and helmets. Jen thought it was genius.”

The magazine also reported that Aniston had dropped $10,000 for a private chalet, sparing no expense for her getaway with Pitt.

Both Aniston, Pitt, and their respective representation have denied everything in Star’s report. Many other sources have said on the record that the claims appear false, and other news outlets are criticizing the reporting.

In addition to denying the story, Aniston reiterated how happy she is with Theroux. The couple wed in 2015 and have managed to make time to be together despite each of their busy slates this past year. Still, for many fans, there’s something special about the long-dead romance between Aniston and Pitt.