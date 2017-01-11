Jenna Dewan Tatum Posts Adorable Mermaid Pic With Husband Channing Tatum

Next life requests… A photo posted by (@jennaldewan) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Earlier this week, Channing Tatum caused quite a splash when he posted a loving photo of his wife, but considering it was a photo of her sleeping naked, many were concerned about how Jenna Dewan Tatum would have felt about this. Considering we don’t know the details of the married couple’s relationship, it’s tough to say whether or not Jenna was upset, but based on this photo she posted of her with Channing recently, something tells us she was willing to forgive the potential breach of trust.

The adorable photo shows Tatum as a sailor and Jenna as a mermaid, which she captioned, “Next life requests…”

There’s no conclusive evidence that proves the concept of reincarnation as being real, but that can depend on what religion you adhere to. However, we can claim definitively that mermaids are not a real thing, so we have some bad news for Jenna on the possibility of this photo coming true.

Regardless of the probability of this photo ever becoming a reality, we can’t help but grin over how in love these two are. They met while filming 2005’s Step Up and were married four years later.

Prior to dating Tatum, Dewan had dated Justin Timberlake, so ten years ago it might have sounded shocking that someone would go from one of the biggest pop musicians from one of the most successful boy bands of all time to dating someone only had a handful of credits. However, considering Tatum has become one of the most sought-after hunks in recent years, Dewan’s relationship decisions make much more sense.

Obviously, career success has nothing to do with what the heart wants and it’s great seeing how much this couple clearly adores one another a decade into being a couple.

