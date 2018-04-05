See Jenna Dewan’s Tarot Reading That Foreshadowed Channing Tatum Split

A video of Jenna Dewan Tatum has resurfaced in the wake of her separation from her husband, Channing Tatum, showing her getting a tarot reading that was eerily prescient about her near future.

The video, posted on Dewan’s personal YouTube channel on Jan. 10, 2018, shows her having her fortune told by her friend and spiritual teacher Todd Savvas. Savvas uses tarot cards to determine what lies in store for Dewan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video clearly shows Dewan’s wedding and engagement rings glinting on her left hand as she introduces Savvas. “It’s 2018,” she says, adding “2017 was kind of a crap year for everybody in their own unique way. It’s a new year and I kind of just wanted to know what’s happening what my soul wants me to know, what’s on the horizon and what to look out for?”

Savvas, who Dewan affectionaly refers to as “Merlin,” begins walking the actress through her reading.

“I think that that’s the best way to approach the cards as well. Instead of wanting to know such specifics. Open it up so the universe wants to teach you whatever you need to know.”

After settling on the question “What do I need to know for 2018?” Dewan picks out five cards.

Savvas begins the reading.

“The first card that comes up here is ‘Try Things Differently,’” he says. “It’s the most important card for you to take into the new year because everything essentially what I was feeling before setting into this and sitting into your energy. Everything that you’ve done and has done really well before, don’t expect it to play out exactly the same way in this year. The spirit wants you to push yourself into new boundaries or out of boundaries, out of boxes, that also means you need to re-contextualize who you think you are.”

Savvas says that the second card is one to “watch out for,” and it’s titled “The Player.”

“The Player represents someone that promises things but can never follow through,” he says. “Sometimes because they don’t want, but other times because often they enjoy the game of playing.”

The third card, “The Leo,” Savvas jokingly brushes aside. “Leos are basically the best sign for everyone who wants to be famous, have their spotlight on them, be seen.”

Card number four, “Receiving Money,” is a different story. “These two cards let us know that by basically you trying things differently, listening to your intuition, not getting taken astray by people that would try to sell you snake oil, more opportunities open up especially middle of the year that leads to more money.”

Finally, Dewan’s fifth card is known as “The Love Charm.” He implores Dewan to welcome the love charm into her life, though what kind of love and with whom is now up for question.