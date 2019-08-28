Jenna Dewan Shares ‘Prom’ Photo With New Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan took to Instagram recently to share a sweet new photo of she and her boyfriend Steve Kazee in a prom style pose and fans are loving everything about it!

View this post on Instagram Jackson Hole Prom 2019 A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Aug 20, 2019 at 6:44pm PDT

The Step Up actresses man was one of the first to comment, saying, “Sorry I forgot the corsage [heart].”

One fan chimed in with, “You look so happy [heart],” while another one said, “You won [heart eyes emoji],” joking that she won prom queen.

“You two look great together,” one onlooker said. “You are both beautiful inside and out!”

While the professional dancer received a lot of praise, she also got a lot of hate in the comment section with fans spewing their opinions on how she should have stayed with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“She should have stayed with channing this guy is a big noooooo but to each their own I just think she is way to pretty for this guy,” one person wrote.

Someone else said, “WHERES CHANNING. WE’D RATHER HIM.”

While several trolls continued their disapproval, a few stuck up for Dewan and Kazee, posting, “Imagine putting a photo up of & you & your new bf , (who you happen to be really happy with) & have everyone tell you, you should be with your ex!! #seriouslyrude #moveon.”

Both Tatum and Dewan have moved on. Tatum is now in a happy relationship with singer Jessie J, so much so, that he packed his things up and moved across the pond just to be with the UK native.

“Jessie and Channing’s relationship has been going from strength to strength,” one source told The Sun. “They still spend a lot of time in America, but when they’re in the UK they find London quite intense to enjoy the peace and tranquility of the countryside. The property they’ve been using suits them down to the ground as it’s not too far from London, but it’s really relaxing and away from all the noise so they can spend quality time together.”

The Magic Mike actor is now splitting his time between L.A. and London. Tatum shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with Dewan who lives with her mom in the southern California city.

Tatum isn’t just looking to step away from the hectic life of Hollywood, he’s also backing off social media as well. He recently shared a post with his fans explaining that he wouldn’t be using popular platforms as much for the time being.

“I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute,” he wrote. “I’ve been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don’t really feel, or at least I haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now.”

He continued to say that he just wants to take part in the real world for now and not be glued to his phone anymore, just before deleting his profile.