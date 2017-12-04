Jenna Dewan Shares Sizzling Photos From Her Mexican Getaway With Husband Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum are enjoying a nice beach getaway in Mexico to start December. She shared a bunch of photos from Cabos San Lucas Saturday on Instagram.

Jenna, who turned 37 on Sunday, posted a few photos on her Instagram Story. One image showed her balancing a cocktail on her knee on the beach. She also posted a picture of her white bikini top and another showing her reading Moulin Rouge by Christophe Mirambeau.

The Step Up actress also posted photos on her Instagram page that won’t expire in 24 hours. On Sunday, she shared a photo showing “Happy Birthday Jenna” written in the sand.

“This year has been one I will never forget,” Jenna wrote. “Challenging, beautiful and wonderfully expansive all at the same time. But i know for sure that every experience you have is here for your own growth and when viewed that way, the magic of life will show you the way. thank you all for my birthday wishes!!”

She also posted another photo of herself on the beach. “Part of your world,” she wrote in the caption.

Jenna and her 37-year-old husband have been married since 2009 after meeting on the set of Step Up in 2006. The two have a 4-year-old daughter together named Everly.

Channing recently told Entertainment Tonight that he told Jenna about his stripper past during one of their first dates.

“I think it was one of the very first, like, dinners we ever had together,” he told ET. “I don’t know. I’m not shy about it. She was just like, ‘What?’ She needed to know just like everybody. Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions than guys do. Guys want to know everything about it, like, ‘What? How much? When? Were you naked?’ “

Photo credit: Instagram / @jennadewan